With an impressive new FBC: Firebreak trailer at the Future Games Show, Remedy confirms a Summer 2025 release window for its co-op shooter set in the Control universe

Remedy Entertainment hit the Future Games Show Spring Showcase with an exclusive new look at FBC: Firebreak. The incoming cooperative first-person shooter has been a curiosity ever since its reveal last year, a standalone adventure set in the beloved Control universe – but now it fully has our attention.

While Remedy is best known for single-player video games like Alan Wake, Control, Max Payne, and Quantum Break, the studio is stepping into the wild world of online shooters with FBC: Firebreak. The experience, which takes place in different sectors of the Oldest House, sees you and two friends team up to battle hordes of reality-warping anomalies and otherworldly monsters.



This new look at FBC: Firebreak gameplay not only reveals just how hectic the title is set to be, packed with the sorts of strange ideas and metaphysical hijinks that the studio is famous for delivering, but just how beautiful it's going to be too. Firebreak is built in Remedy's Northlight engine, and there's been no loss in graphical fidelity and detail as the studio shifts to first-person action.

The new FBC: Firebreak trailer also confirmed that Remedy is targeting a 'Summer 2025' release window. Firebreak is set to land on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, Xbox Series X, and will also be available through the PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate service, as well as PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for Extra and Premium members from day one. The game will also have full crossplay support.

You can learn more about the upcoming shooter in our exclusive deep-dive into the game, following a studio visit to Remedy Entertainment. We'll have more this week, but the best place to start is with our FBC: Firebreak Big Preview.

