There are no plans for a Battlefield 6 port on Switch 2, even though Battlefield Studios' head is a self-proclaimed "huge Switch fan"

EA doesn't plan on porting its biggest gun, Battlefield 6, to the Nintendo Switch 2 anytime soon.

That's according to Vince Zampella – the co-founder of Call of Duty factory Infinity Ward, Titanfall hitmaker Respawn Entertainment, and now, the head of Battlefield Studios.

The FPS legend told Eurogamer that the publisher "doesn't currently" plan on gracing the Switch 2 with Battlefield's presence, even though he's a self-proclaimed "huge Switch fan." Why? Well, the developer is apparently fully focused making the game for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S where it's due to launch on October 10.

The decision might be a little eyebrow-raising considering EA showed up in full force to the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase with a co-op Plants Vs. Zombies port, an upgraded Apex Legends, as well as Madden and FC games that don't look like they were stuck on the Xbox 360 – a nice reprise from the awful Switch 1 versions of the hit sports games.

Battlefield 6's campaign trailer leaned hard into the series' signature spectacle, delivering back-to-back shots of huge buildings crumbling into a million tiny pieces and massive screen-shaking explosions. Maybe these levolutions are a bit too levolved to run smoothly on Nintendo's new console?

Elsewhere, we recently found out that Battlefield 6 is coming for Warzone's nachos with an ambitious battle royale mode "coming soon to Battlefield Labs."

Battlefield 6 producers stress it's "really important to us" that cosmetics "feel grounded" and "authentic to the franchise," so don't expect to see the likes of Peter Griffin and Hatsune Miku here