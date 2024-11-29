Stalker 2 first post-launch patch is here and includes over 650 fixes for everything from quest blockers to crashes, but GSC Game World isn't done yet

Little over a week after its rocky launch, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl 's first post-release patch is here, and developer GSC Game World has implemented a further 650 fixes into the open-world first-person shooter.

In some extensive patch notes shared today, GSC Game World explains that Patch 1.01 has touched on everything from combat balance to bugs, to progression blockers and gamepad input. On the latter point, FPS fans will be relieved to know that dead zones have been increased, which should make your controller a bit less sensitive, and your camera less likely to go astray when you've hardly touched it.

Otherwise, the developer says that "numerous mission blockers and bugs encountered under specific conditions" have been resolved, with tweaks made to loads of missions throughout the game. After listing 18 of them in detail, including a fix to Seek, and You Shall Find, which previously included "uncompletable objectives," GSC Game World says that "approximately 120 other issues within the main line, side missions, and encounters" have been ironed out.

Elsewhere, over 20 different AI-related issues – including groups of NPCs being able to get themselves stuck and die near shelter during active Emissions – are now a thing of the past, while over 100 crashes have been sent packing, including potential memory leak problems, which should make the experience much smoother.

When it comes to combat, it sounds like the FPS may be a tad more forgiving from now on, too. The durability of armor has gone up by 12.5%, while the cost to repair it and any weapons has gone down. Beyond that, the menacing Bloodsucker enemies have had their HP regeneration outside of combat turned down, and their "strike protection rank" has gone down too, so they'll take increased damage from guns. Boars, Controllers, Burers, and Flesh have also had some of their HP taken away.

With over 650 fixes in tow, the things mentioned here barely scratch the surface of everything GSC Game World has changed. It's around 14GB on PC, so it's not nearly as massive as the day-one update when it comes to its file size, but fingers crossed it'll bring all the fine-tuning that players have been waiting for. GSC Game World makes it clear it's not done yet, though, as it rounds off the patch notes noting that "work on the game and future patches continues. We are working on fixing the A-Life bugs, which will be addressed in future patches."

