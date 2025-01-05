One wasn't enough, so here's a second Doomer Shooter "inspired by the FPS classics of the '90s" where Doom Guy is an anime girl

Developer Doekuramori already put out one old-school-inspired shooter where you play as an anime girlie instead of a Doom Guy type. But one anime girl Doomer Shooter is never enough, so now there's a sequel.

Beyond Citadel is the simply-named sequel to Citadel, the indie developer's first outing in the dystopian throwback series that obviously borrows from the original Doom and shooters of the same era. Weapons are centred in the middle of the screen. Enemies are in sprite form while you're surrounds are 3D. And it has the same speedy shooting that made Doom a household name. But, again, this time with an anime protagonist at the centre.

"Beyond Citadel is an anime style retro throwback shooter inspired by the classics of the 90's, with realistic gunplay mechanics, anime violence and fast paced combat," the game's Steam blurb reads. "Fight your way through the heavily armed mechanical fortress and discover the secret that lies beneath."

"The Citadel, the last stronghold of mankind's resistance against the Apocalypse, has fallen. Humankind is now under the control of the Trumpeters of the Apocalypse, the leaders of the forces of the Apocalypse. The “Martyr” who is the last resort of the Seven Angels, the guardians of humankind, is led by a mysterious signal and sets out on a journey to overthrow the Trumpeters of the Apocalypse."

Beyond Citadel, which came out just a few days ago, currently enjoys a Very Positive rating based on over 300 Steam user reviews. "More guns. More blood. More guts. More movement mechanics. More, More, More," one review reads. "Having finished the game, I can say with utmost certainty that my faith in the ability of the developer to provide a unique and exciting game play experience was not at all misplaced."

