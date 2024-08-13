Half-Life fans mistake vaccine company founded by FPS stan as an official Half-Life 3 teaser from Valve: "We do not work in this sector at all"

Rumors of a new Half-Life game are circulating yet again thanks to a cryptic teaser - and it turns out that this supposed teaser isn't actually a teaser at all, but rather a real company.

Half-Life 3 doesn't (seem to) exist, but it's produced some of the most widespread discussions of all within the gaming community. Whether it's a voice actor's resume or more recently, a mysterious website, fans of Valve 's iconic sci-fi FPS games look to anything and everything as a possible Half-Life 3 teaser. That's precisely what's happening now with "Black Mesa" - a real company initially spotted by eagle-eyed stans thanks to its puzzling website .

HALF LIFE 3 MIGHT BE GETTING ANNOUNCED ON SEPTEMBER 30THhttps://t.co/hSytiq2GoR Just went live and it has a countdown at the bottom of the page, that ends on September 30th. When it finishes it will display a white text saying "That's it." pic.twitter.com/MK3QveRc6RAugust 9, 2024

Despite boasting the same name as Half-Life's own fictional research corporation, the Black Mesa that fans discovered online is a genuine company based in Boston. Although it isn't officially tied to Valve's shooter, Black Mesa was founded by Half-Life fan Charles Fracchia - hence the name. In a response to the rumors making rounds on social media, the company explains that it loves the Half-Life community.

"In the last couple of days, we've received a ton of messages of support and curiosity about Black Mesa," the post reads. "It's heartening to see that the internet can still be a place where people send inquisitive messages while staying respectful - thank you. Thank you as well to those who sent the thousands of fake inquiries on our website, they made us laugh. We loved seeing the creative messages."

The company continues, detailing what it does: "As many of you correctly assessed, we're actually a real company in the Boston area. We're working hard to assure and secure vaccine and other biological manufacturing production. As much as we would be honored to be part of any Valve game - we do not work in this sector at all." Black Mesa concludes that it's "not secretly working on Half-Life 3" - or any other Valve title for that matter.

So no - Black Mesa isn't an ARG for fans to solve or an enigmatic Half-Life 3 teaser from Valve. It's simply a Boston-based company made up of "nerds working to secure the global bioeconomy." Now, I don't know about you guys, but I'd love to see what would happen if a questionable website dubbed "Aperture Science" randomly popped up one day. Portal 3 confirmed, anyone?

Need a quick shooter-shaped fix? Here are the best FPS games you can play right now.