Doom: The Dark Ages gets 12 seconds of new footage as Nvidia shows off its souped-up DLSS 4 visuals

Doom: The Dark Ages is easily one of the most exciting games on 2025's packed schedule, and some new details indicate that it might be one of the best looking, too. Nvidia has confirmed that it'll be DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) 4 enhanced, include immersive path tracing, and more if you use one of its newly announced graphics cards, and it's already given a sneak peak of what we can expect.

This comes along with the reveal of Nvidia's shiny new GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, the first two of which will be available on January 30, while another two will launch in February. At launch, 75 PC games, from God of War Ragnarok to Cyberpunk 2077 , will support DLSS 4's Multi Frame Generation tech (which can boost frame rate by generating up to three extra frames per "traditionally rendered frame" ), and Doom: The Dark Ages will also be compatible with this when it releases.

In a blog post , Nvidia confirms that the next Doom game will be "powered by the latest idTech engine," and when playing on a GeForce RTX 50 Series PC or laptop, it'll boast ray reconstruction (which basically creates extra souped-up ray-traced images) and path tracing, which will ensure "image quality and immersion in the game's expansive environments will be taken to the next level for GeForce RTX gamers." On top of that, DLSS Super Resolution will be included (which uses AI tech to output higher-resolution frames) and enhanced DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) to improve image quality.

Frankly, the list of tech at play is long and rather complicated, but all you really need to know is that playing on a GeForce RTX 50 Series PC should ensure Doom: The Dark Ages looks super smooth. But just in case you needed any proof, 12 seconds of new footage has been revealed which briefly showcases some environments, which you can pore over below. Hey, it's not much, but it's something.

Right now, Doom: The Dark Ages still doesn't have an exact release date – we just know that it's set to launch at some point this year across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. For now, we'll just have to play those 12 seconds on loop to pass the time.

