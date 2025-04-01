Doom: The Dark Ages is set to include 22 levels, almost doubling the amount offered in Doom Eternal

Doom: The Dark Ages is releasing next month, if you can believe it, and it sounds like it'll offer plenty to keep FPS fans busy as it'll include a hefty number of levels – 22, to be exact.

This information comes from content creator Tyler McVicker, who recently spoke with Doom: The Dark Ages director Hugo Martin about id Software's next game, and has shared the info in a new video (below). McVicker reports that as well as there being 22 levels to sink our teeth into, "about 15-20% of the game is spent either in the Atlan or flying around in the dragon."

He later clarifies that we can expect "four dragon encounters and three Atlan encounters, the Atlan encounters effectively being their own levels, but the dragon encounters still being standard Doom Slayer on the ground, but the dragon is used to get the player to different points."

DOOM: The Dark Ages – What You Won’t Hear Anywhere Else - YouTube Watch On

It's worth keeping in mind that without DLC, the last main Doom game, Doom Eternal, featured 13 levels, and the same goes for Doom (2016). With that in mind, Doom: The Dark Ages is well on its way to doubling the amount of levels offered in the most recent entries. It'll be interesting to see how this affects the overall runtime – the main story of Eternal was roughly 14 and a half hours according to HowLongToBeat , while Doom (2016) took players on average around 11 and a half hours to finish its main campaign. The game's director previously suggested to IGN that we can expect levels to be around an hour long this time around, so if that goes for every level in the game, it sounds like we're looking at a campaign that could be upwards of 20 hours long.

Anyway, we don't have long to wait before we can all dive in ourselves. Doom: The Dark Ages is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on May 13, so there's only a few weeks to go.

Be sure to check out our Doom: The Dark Ages big preview to see our thoughts from our hands-on time with the game.