Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 brings back a beloved game mode fans have been begging for, but all I care about is a practically meaningless bug fix
Get ready for Gun Game and a better win-loss ratio
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has started to roll out its impressive Season 2, which brings back the series' worshipped Gun Game, but I'm less excited about a vintage game mode than I am about a subtle bug fix that restores free-for-all winner circles to what they should be.
The fix is buried deep in developer Treyarch's patch notes (and, as far as I can tell, not listed at all in its Season 2 announcement), but it should repair "an issue where final placements were being incorrectly calculated" and "an issue where the Winner’s Circle would not consistently display the Top 3 players," Treyarch says.
I don't understand why no one is outside my window playing a tuba and getting shot out of a cannon. This is an ignore-your-family, parade-in-the-streets-with-confetti-guns-type patch, right? Why isn't anyone else freaking out?
Before this apparent fix, for months, Black Ops 6's free-for-all mode was pestered by a bug that made winning a match worthless. Players discovered that, despite ranking in a match's top-three winner's circle with the most kills, Black Ops 6 would splash an infuriating "DEFEAT" graphic on their screen and disrupt their win-loss ratio. These players wouldn't show up in the winner's circle spotlight at the end of a match either, so no one could see their cool emotes, like the one where they go "shhh."
The winning losers were confused, too. "I got 0 kills," a Redditor writes in one of many threads on the issue. "Absolutely zero. And somehow I won the game??? How."
It wasn't fair, and it was bad for morale – in a game like Call of Duty, where even third graders are verbally abusive and the coolest skins look like they belong in a gumball machine, you need all the morale you can get. I'm thankful that, now that the free-for-all bug is supposedly fixed, we are free.
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.