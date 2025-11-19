As Arc Raiders shows no signs of slowing down, developer Embark confirms it's ending support on PS4 for its previous shooter, The Finals, as it's "focusing our support on current generation hardware"
You can still transfer your progress though
While Arc Raiders is popping off as one of the most popular and highest-rated games of 2025, developer Embark has announced its previous release, The Finals, is being killed on PS4 less than a year after that version launched.
Outside of criticism of AI being used for some voices and the price of cosmetic items (which has since been tweaked), Arc Raiders has been killing it since it was released at the end of last month. Not only is it massively popular – and only getting bigger if the Steam numbers are anything to go by – but it's received critical acclaim despite only nabbing one nomination at The Game Awards 2025. While Embark's previous game, The Finals, is decently popular, Arc Raiders has blown up on another level.