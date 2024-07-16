2 years after ceasing development on its Portal and Halo FPS mash-up, Splitgate dev teases something new to be revealed this week

Splitgate's developer is teasing a new announcement for later this week, and it sure does look like more Splitgate.

Splitgate, if you don't quite remember 2019, was a smash-hit new FPS combining Halo's old-school gunplay with player-made portals, and it was such a hit that players were queueing for 90 minutes just to get a match in after the servers reached maximum capacity.

Developer 1047 announced it was ending future development on Splitgate in late 2022, and now, just under two years removed from that announcement, we suddenly have the tweet below from the developer, teasing something brand new. Admittedly, the very brief teaser does bear a striking resemblance to Splitgate's character and armor design.

In three days...You're mine. 👊 pic.twitter.com/w2rKHxeXZLJuly 15, 2024

The tweet itself was posted yesterday, July 15, meaning the announcement from the Splitgate developer is now just two days away on July 18. The very brief and very dark teaser shows off one armor outfit, which looks like something straight out of Splitgate back in 2021, as well as some mysterious sort of charging implement on their back.

I'd probably believe you if you told me this was out of Splitgate. It's worth mentioning that more Splitgate isn't exactly a surprise - back in late 2022, when announcing the end of development, 1047 also noted that it would be working on a "revolutionary" new shooter set in the same universe as Splitgate. It's something new, but also not new.

"After careful consideration and much deliberation the 1047 Games team has determined that in order to build the game fans deserve – and to build it in a way that isn't trying to retrofit and live operate an existing product – we are ending feature development of Splitgate," 1047 said at the time. Maybe this new game is what 1047 always wanted Splitgate to be.

Take a look at our guide to the best FPS games if you're hankering for something new to while away the hours until Splitgate's new reveal.