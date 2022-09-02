Splitgate is getting one more big update as devs move onto a "revolutionary" new shooter

Splitgate is getting one more big update before the developers move onto a "revolutionary" new shooter set in the same universe, 1047 has announced.

In an update shared to the game's website (opens in new tab), the studio revealed that it's effectively ending further development on Splitgate so that it can focus on its next project. Apparently, the game has grown so much that the developers are trapped in a juggling act of reworking old content and introducing new updates, and they've decided to start fresh with something all new.

"We are, in a way, bailing water while also trying to keep everyone who bought a ticket to board our ship happy, while also trying to turn our boat into a rocket ship," 1047 says.

"After careful consideration and much deliberation the 1047 Games team has determined that in order to build the game fans deserve – and to build it in a way that isn't trying to retrofit and live operate an existing product – we are ending feature development of Splitgate."

Splitgate still has an update and a free battle pass on the horizon to coincide with its launch out of beta, but after that it sounds like it'll be in maintenance mode for the foreseeable future.

As for the new project, the devs have only confirmed that it'll be another free-to-play shooter with portals and that it'll be built in Unreal Engine 5. They also teased "revolutionary, not evolutionary" changes to the existing Splitgate formula, so it does sound like it'll be more than just Splitgate 2.0.

"Game support will continue and there will be smaller updates and fixes to Splitgate, but the bulk of our focus will be on an entirely new shooter that we can’t wait to share with you. This is a 'see you soon' and not a 'farewell'."

