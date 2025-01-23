Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's ending proved divisive, but the director of the original JRPG is "very satisfied" with Part 3's story and is confident you will be too

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's ending was rather divisive, but the director of the original 1997 JRPG, Yoshinori Kitase, has now said he's "sure" that fans are going to be happy with the story of the third and final part of the remake trilogy.

We first got word that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3's story had been completed back in November last year, and this came up again in a new interview with Famitsu (with translations provided by Twitter user @Genki_JPN , checked using Google and DeepL). In it, Kitase, who also served as producer on Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth, says he tasked Tetsuya Nomura, the director of Remake and creative director of Rebirth, with making something that wouldn't just "respect the original," but also give a "sense of satisfaction" that goes beyond what the 1997 game offered.

It couldn't have been an easy task, and there's no doubt that the team will have had in mind the mixed responses to Rebirth's conclusion , even if director Naoki Hamaguchi recently explained that the devs "wanted to inspire speculation and discussion among fans during the gap between the second and third game," and therefore got "the response we wanted to achieve." However, it sounds like Part 3's story is likely meant to be more universally accepted, as Kitase says he's "very satisfied with it" and is "sure" that fans will be, too.

Square Enix is yet to show off Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, or even give it an official name, for that matter, but expectations are high. With that said, Kitase previously claimed that this is what he wants , saying: "I really hope the fans can have great expectations toward this game, and we will meet those expectations. We will definitely expand on and make the world of Final Fantasy 7 even bigger than it is now."

