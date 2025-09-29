Final Fantasy 14 players lament one huge missed opportunity in the MMO's new Monster Hunter Wilds content, but find plenty more to love in "the biggest collab Square Enix has ever made"

The massive Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy 14 crossover is finally on the horizon for fans of the MMO, with a new trailer showcasing some of what's to come – and to many fans' dismay, also what isn't in the works.

It's September 29 today, which means that Capcom's action RPG Monster Hunter Wilds has received its end of the Final Fantasy 14 collab content, including two jobs from the Square Enix MMO, the Omega Planetes boss, and more. Final Fantasy 14, however, isn't getting its own Monster Hunter Wilds goodies until October 7. Thankfully, a new trailer has popped up to tide fans over for the next few days, though – but it doesn't deliver on all ends.

Highlighting a brutal new trial against one of the toughest Monster Hunter Wilds bosses, the gargantuan wyvern Arkveld, the video also shows fast-paced, skill-based mechanics, some stunning new Arkveld-themed weapons, an adorable baby Seikret minion, a Palico cart mount, and more. What it doesn't show is an Arkveld mount – and that's precisely the thing a plethora of Final Fantasy 14 players were looking forward to most, apparently.

FINAL FANTASY XIV x MONSTER HUNTER WILDS Collaboration Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This is due in part to the last event to come from Capcom and Square Enix in August of 2018, a whopping seven years ago, when Monster Hunter World and Final Fantasy 14 collided with a special Rathalos mount as a reward in the MMO. It's not surprising then that fans expected a similar mount to come from the new collab, and recent online discussions showcase the subsequent disappointment fans are feeling following the new crossover trailer.

As one comment on Reddit reads, "the only thing missing is an Arkveld mount, but the cart is funny at least." Another replies, "Yeah, I'm praying an Arkveld mount is just being kept hidden as a surprise, BUT normally Yoshi-P shows off all the stuff coming." I hope so myself as a fellow Warrior of Light – although I'm not holding my breath. Elsewhere, somebody echoes this sentiment, saying it's a "shame that we don't get Arkveld as a mount."

Overall, however, the community is looking forward to the Monster Hunter Wilds collab (myself included), with other responses seeing players share their excitement for the Arkveld gear, Palico cart mount, trial, and more. As one fan sums things up, even without an Arkveld mount, "this is the biggest collab Square Enix has ever made" – and this alone makes it worthy of our attention.

