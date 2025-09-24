Capcom adds full-on MMO mechanics to Monster Hunter Wilds in absurd Final Fantasy 14 collab, brings back Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate icon Gogmazios after 10 long years

The year is 2015. Monster Hunter is riding an uncontested high after the release of Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, still treated by many fans as the best game in the series. PC performance? Steam reviews? Lacking endgame? Hunter, what are you talking about? Grab a famously overpowered charge blade and have yourself a party. At the summit, a super-sized Elder Dragon awaits: Gogmazios, best described as a cooler version of Monster Hunter World's Zorah Magdaros that's actually fun to fight. Life is good.

With Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 4, Capcom is taking us back to those halcyon days. Gog is back, baby. As Capcom announced at the Tokyo Game Show, Title Update 4 stars the one and only Gogmazios, back in the spotlight after 10 long years. The update is set for December 2025 and will also include yet more "expanded endgame content" alongside a new festival event and "various improvements."

Ahead of December, on September 29, Title Update 3 will introduce Capcom's latest Final Fantasy 14 collab. We already knew Wilds was getting FF14's Omega Planetes boss as a new large monster, but only today did we learn just how hard Capcom has leaned into MMO mechanics this time around.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Free Title Update 3: Final Fantasy XIV Special Collaboration - YouTube Watch On

Two FF14 jobs, Dark Knight and Pictomancer, have been partially but convincingly recreated. Dark Knight comes with a special greatsword equipped with a unique skill that seems to deal extra damage on charged attacks by adding a purple flare to the swing. Similarly, the new Bale Armor (alpha) set has its own skill called The Blackest Night, modeled after a real action that the Dark Knight uses in the MMO.

Pictomancers essentially summon attacks via art, and the job works the same way in Monster Hunter Wilds. Capcom shows a clip of one hunter using the "Soul of the Pictomancer" inventory item to cast various spells, dealing damage to monsters with that classic FF14 font.

In the Omega Planetes fight itself, we see players create a shell of invincibility to survive the boss's wipe mechanic, just like the good old days. "In order to defeat Omega Planetes, a number of special gameplay mechanics will prove especially effective," Capcom says.

Title Update 3 is rounded out by Arch-tempered Nu Udra, the latest addition to the endgame roster. Thankfully, this one will be part of a permanent event quest (exclusive to HR100+). And from October 22 through November 12, the Festival of Accord: Dreamspell event will bring a host of other event quests.

While you're here, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds review, as well as our roundup of the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons.