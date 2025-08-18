Capcom has good news and bad news: it's aware Monster Hunter Wilds kinda sucks on PC and has "a multifaceted plan" to fix it with CPU and GPU optimizations, but it's targeting "this winter"
But, but winter is months away
Monster Hunter Wilds PC performance hasn't been great for months, but the good news is, Capcom knows this. The bad news is that it sounds like these optimization issues will persist for a few more months, as the studio says it has a plan in place that'll address PC-specific issues kicking off this winter.
"To our hunters playing #MHWilds on PC, we're committed to listening to your feedback and improving both performance and stability of the game," reads a tweet from the official Monster Hunter Twitter account. "Although we will continue to implement gradual improvements in the weeks ahead, we are targeting Free Title Update 4 this winter to implement a multifaceted plan, including CPU and GPU related optimizations, followed by a second stage of mitigation measures afterwards."
Monster Hunter fans have been demanding fixes for the PC port of Wilds since February, using Steam reviews to make their message abundantly clear and thus tanking the game's recent reviews rating on the platform to 'overwhelmingly negative'. It's since climbed back up to 'mostly negative', but it's clear there's still work to be done to get Wilds on PC up to par with other platforms, despite numerous patches.
This winter update seems like Capcom's strongest effort yet at doing that, but it's a damn shame that it's probably coming almost a year after the game's launch. And all of this happening less than a year after the whole Dragon's Dogma 2 PC fiasco is just really not a great look for Capcom. Hopefully, there's something to be learned from these PR bruises that can help iron out future PC issues before launch, although minor bugs and optimization problems are inevitable.
