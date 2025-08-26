Final Fantasy 14 director says "there's no real need" for new consoles right now, because "people are happy with the Xbox Series X, the PS5, or the Switch 2" already

As gamers continue speculating what the next generation of consoles might bring and when new hardware might drop, Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida reveals he isn't convinced it's time just yet.

Speaking in a recent interview with Feed4Gamers, Yoshi-P first explains that there's certainly a chance Final Fantasy 14 will come to next-gen consoles when they do finally arrive, as his goal is "to provide" the MMO "to as many players as possible" – a statement that echoes his previous words regarding the online game and Final Fantasy 16's release on other platforms, including the Nintendo Switch 2.

"If there is an increase in platforms," continues the lead, "we would work on providing the game on those platforms. Specifically with regards to the recent platforms, they are quite high spec, and so it's easier for us to work with them compared to back in the day. So I don't think any addition of hardware is a negative in that regard." The director isn't quite sure the world requires new hardware just yet, however.

"But when I look at things from a gamer's perspective," as Yoshi-P describes, "I feel that there's no real need to make new hardware, because I think right now people are happy with the Xbox Series X, the PS5, or the Switch 2. And honestly, from a gamer's perspective as well, hardware is just expensive to buy." He's got a good point – one that rings especially true considering the inevitable scalper-shaped fiasco that pops up with every console's release.

Even special edition systems of already existing consoles aren't immune – the PS5 Pro 30th anniversary bundle debacle immediately springs to mind as an example. Price gouging and scalping aside, though, Yoshi-P's admission still rings true. There arguably truly isn't a need for new hardware, especially when consoles like the Switch 2 only launched this year, and upgrades like the PS5 Pro were released in 2024.

For now, we can only hope gems like Final Fantasy 14 just make their way to existing consoles. I know I'll be keeping my fingers crossed that it joins the roster of upcoming Switch 2 games, personally.



Be sure to check the Gamescom 2025 schedule for a quick rundown of the most exciting new games announced, or browse through our recap of Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 and the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2025 as well.