After Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, director says this Square Enix strike team could do a "completely new IP" or maybe "something new within the Final Fantasy series"

News
By published

"I'm really looking forward to it"

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have kept more or less the same development team at Square Enix together for the better part of a decade, and director Naoki Hamaguchi doesn't want that change – not for Part 3 of the remake trilogy, and not even for whatever the next project after that will be.

"I think once we have got out the third game in the series, and hopefully it's a big success," Hamaguchi tells GamesRadar+, "we'll definitely move on to something else, and it'd be great to see what that team that we've managed to build up together produces. I don't know if it's the right way of talking about it, but the bonds, the relationship between the team has definitely improved a lot and strengthened that team."

See more Games News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.