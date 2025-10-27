After Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3, director says this Square Enix strike team could do a "completely new IP" or maybe "something new within the Final Fantasy series"

Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have kept more or less the same development team at Square Enix together for the better part of a decade, and director Naoki Hamaguchi doesn't want that change – not for Part 3 of the remake trilogy, and not even for whatever the next project after that will be.

"I think once we have got out the third game in the series, and hopefully it's a big success," Hamaguchi tells GamesRadar+, "we'll definitely move on to something else, and it'd be great to see what that team that we've managed to build up together produces. I don't know if it's the right way of talking about it, but the bonds, the relationship between the team has definitely improved a lot and strengthened that team."

Hamaguchi continues, "I can't say at this point what that's going to be, whether it's going to be a completely new game, completely new IP, whether it's gonna be something new within the Final Fantasy series, but I'm really looking forward to it. I think fans who've seen what our work has been on the Remake series, the three games, will really look forward to this exciting, new gameplay experience. What we work on after that, I'm very much looking forward to working on that myself as well."

It's likely to be quite some time before Part 3 comes our way, though Hamaguchi says news is coming "in the not too far future." Either way, that's all the more time to speculate on what the team will build afterward.

