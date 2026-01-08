28 Years Later: The Bone Temple director is a "big Final Fantasy girlie," and Tifa's "f***ing epic" fights in Advent Children even inspired her work on The Marvels

Final Fantasy has been around and thriving for so many decades that you can see its fingerprints embedded into lots of other cool stuff, games and beyond, if you know where to look. Case in point, movie director Nia DaCosta recently gushed about the iconic JRPG series.

In an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, the 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple director admits to being a "big Final Fantasy girlie" and named Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 10 and 10-2 as personal favorites. Any fan of the Gullwings is a good egg in my books, though she does seemingly acknowledge that her Final Fantasy 10-2 pick might not be everyone's cup of tea. "I never said I was a role model."

DaCosta is such a fan, she even took the time to shout out the often-derided animated movie Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children, which serves as a sequel to the original 1997 classic and also, somewhat surprisingly, inspired the director's work on MCU flick The Marvels.

"Advent Children was a huge movie for me and that fight in the church between Tifa and Loz is so fucking epic," she wrote. "I also loved at the end everyone throwing Cloud into the sky (fuck physics). During early development of The Marvels there was a fight scene in the core of a planet where the gravity keeps shifting and I thought the way the church fight and that sequence at the end dealt with weightlessness was a great."

Tifa hitting the superhero landing pose sideways on a bloody church wall is permanently engraved onto the back of my eyelids (seriously, I see it when I shut my eyes), so I can't fault it for making an impression on DaCosta, either.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple opens on January 14 in the UK and January 16 in US theatres.

As for a potential Final Fantasy adaptation, series producer Yoshinori Kitase last year said the company doesn't have anything planned at the moment but he'd "love" to see another big screen FF adventure be made.

