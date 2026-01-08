28 Years Later: The Bone Temple director is a "big Final Fantasy girlie," and Tifa's "f***ing epic" fights in Advent Children even inspired her work on The Marvels

"Advent Children was a huge movie for me," Nia DaCosta says

Screenshot from Final Fantasy 7 Advent Children showing Cloud holding an unconscious Tifa in his arms.
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy has been around and thriving for so many decades that you can see its fingerprints embedded into lots of other cool stuff, games and beyond, if you know where to look. Case in point, movie director Nia DaCosta recently gushed about the iconic JRPG series.

In an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, the 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple director admits to being a "big Final Fantasy girlie" and named Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 10 and 10-2 as personal favorites. Any fan of the Gullwings is a good egg in my books, though she does seemingly acknowledge that her Final Fantasy 10-2 pick might not be everyone's cup of tea. "I never said I was a role model."

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

