Yet another PlayStation icon that Sony is content to leave in its grave is getting revived by an entirely different publisher

Cult fighting game Battle Arena Toshinden is making a comeback

Battle Arena Toshinden 2
(Image credit: Takara)

Aside from an occasional Astro Bot cameo, it's starting to feel like Sony's content to leave many of the franchises that built the PlayStation brand in the dustbin of history. Luckily, other publishers are picking up the slack with fresh revivals of PlayStation icons, and the latest is the fighting game series that helped usher in the PS1 era: Battle Arena Toshinden.

Publisher Edia plans to bring the first three Battle Arena Toshinden games to modern platforms somewhere between its 2026 and 2027 fiscal years, according to a Japanese press release (via Gematsu).

Edia has so far specialized in bringing other cult titles, like the action-platformer series Valis and the RPG series Cosmic Fantasy, to Switch. The company says it's building on that experience for Toshinden, and it plans to do more than release bare-bones ports – though what new features will be included remains to be seen.

Yes, folks, the original Toshinden – while developed by a third-party company – was a first-party published PlayStation game outside of Japan, similar to something like Stellar Blade or Death Stranding 2 today. Toshinden's 3D graphics are fairly primitive even by PS1 standards, but they felt revolutionary in 1995, which is why the game became such an icon of the console's launch.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

