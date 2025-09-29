PlayStation celebrates 30 years with $325 deluxe photo book that Sony says is "sure to become a coveted collectors item" instead of answering fans' prayers for more retro games

Happy 30 years of PlayStation! To celebrate, Sony got you exactly what you wanted: the opportunity to pre-order a $325 deluxe photography book. That's what you wanted, right?

"We're excited to announce PlayStation: The First 30 Years," Sony vice president of global marketing Isabelle Tomatis writes in a new PlayStation blog. "Players will get a glimpse into never-before-seen prototypes, concept sketches, and design models that shaped hardware development at Sony Interactive Entertainment."

The book is $125 to now pre-order its standard edition and $325 for its "deluxe," which includes "exposed binding, a clamshell presentation box, and exclusive prints" according to British video game book publisher Read-Only Memory. It's due to ship in spring 2026, but its deluxe version – there are only 1,994 copies of it, to commemorate the PS1's 1994 launch – is already close to being sold out just two hours after its reveal.

Tomatis assures readers PlayStation: The First 30 Years is "sure to become a coveted collectors item." If you're not convinced, Sony is also releasing three pairs of commemorative sneakers with Reebok this October.

Now you might be wondering, why doesn't Sony instead honor its illustrious gaming history with, like, some video games or something? One Reddit scholar suggests an answer: "Sony has been sniffing their own farts far too long. They're hypoxic!"

In any case, some fans are disappointed. "For that price I want it to be able to play games," another person observes about the Playstation book on Twitter.

"30 years of great games left in the dust in order to sell last of us remasters," says another.

The Last of Us remasters and Reebok sneakers, don't forget.

