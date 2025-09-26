"How have we seen more footage for Kingdom Hearts 4": Sega claims coveted worst show award at Tokyo Game Show with a Virtua Fighter talk that "could've been an email"

Even if you thought the PlayStation State of Play showcase , Capcom's stream with no Resident Evil news, or the Xbox Showcase was the worst presentation of Tokyo Game Show season, Sega wasn't keen on letting them take the win. During TGS, Sega and RGG Studio hosted a panel surrounding what is currently named "New Virtua Fighter Project" and from the fan reaction, it sure seems like the worst TGS show of the year.

After being completely absent from the RGG Direct (where Yakuza 3 Kiwami + Dark Ties was announced ) the new Virtua Fighter was set to be showcased in the "Tokyo Game Show Special Stage" presentation. The description for the event said to "check out our overview of the battle system in the New VIRTUA FIGHTER Project," so many were expecting maybe a live demonstration – especially when they had one of the most prolific fighting game players of all time, Tokido as a co-host.

However, what we did get was slideshow presentations and previously existing clips of the game from EVO 2025. Then towards the end of the stream a small teaser was played to hint at a new character in the game. Unfortunately, there was no indication of who this actually was, nor was there any footage of the character in action, so for all we know this is a drastic redesign (which we have seen with Akira's new look in the game), or someone new.

『New VIRTUA FIGHTER』Project Tokyo Game Show Special Stage (battle system) - YouTube Watch On

One look at the comments for the stream will show you it didn't go down so well, with comments like "this could've been an email" (and to be honest the press release I was sent pretty much covers it), and "this was diabolical, woke up at 4AM for absolutely nothing." Another user gives an especially apt comparison of it being "just like my students when they don't finish their presentation in time and then come to class with some sort of excuse." And, in perhaps the most brutal comment of all: "How have we seen more footage for Kingdom Hearts 4 at this point?"

