Dragon Ball Sparking Zero isn't even fully out yet and fans are finding additional DLC online

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero doesn't fully release until tomorrow (it's been available for a couple of days for early access buyers), but fans are already discovering additional DLC that hasn't been revealed before.

First reported by ComicBook, if you had over to Dragon Ball Sparking Zero's SteamDB page and scroll down, you'll see a list of 'Downloadable Content' for the game, including known expansions like the 'Anime Music Pack' that lets you change the music in the game and the 'Ultimate Upgrade Pack' that includes cosmetics, emotes, player card backgrounds, and an item "that increases a character's fighting ability".

However, if you look closely, right in the middle of the list is something called the Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Martial Arts Pack, and that's the one Bandai Namco has yet to reveal. For that reason, we have no idea what it might include, or even when it's coming, but it's confirmation that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero isn't done getting DLC beyond what's already been revealed.

We know the season pass includes three DLC packs that'll add more than 20 characters to the already gargantuan fighter roster, so there's a good chance the Martial Arts Pack will add even more. It's worth noting that the game is already the biggest Steam launch in the Dragon Ball franchise's history, so you can bet your bottom dollar Bandai Namco will continue supporting it for a good long while.

I wouldn't be surprised if one day we carve out a space for it on our list of the best fighting games.