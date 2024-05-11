Fallout's TV show renaissance inspires New Vegas fans to celebrate the RPG's… interesting dialogue

Amazon Prime's Fallout TV show has inspired fans to flock back to the wasteland's radioactive monsters and even more radioactive insults, with many now celebrating Fallout: New Vegas and its… interesting dialogue.

The whole thing was kicked off with the tweet embedded below, which shows off one of the perennial RPG's most infamous lines. This site's overlords restrict me from spelling it out, but the line says something about plowing fields with someone's daughter? By accident? "A little." See for yourself below.

Fallout Fans: New Vegas has the best written dialogue in any of the modern Fallout games! The Dialogue: pic.twitter.com/6vT0URTA9vMay 3, 2024

That's just the tip of the iceberg as the post inspired thousands of responses, all sharing their own favorite memories from perhaps the funniest game ever made. "They asked me how well I understood theoretical physics. I said I had a theoretical degree in physics. They said welcome aboard," another post shares.

"Nobody’s d**k's that long. Not even Long Dick Johnson, and he had a fucking long d**k. Thus, the name," is apparently every player's favorite line, and their mum's, and mine, based on all the loving responses dedicated to it.

One robot in the game is "programmed for your pleasure" and asks us to "please assume the position." A worthy partner for those who enjoy life's harder edges.

god tier npc dialogue tbh pic.twitter.com/dioRerUpgjMay 4, 2024

The sex bot's hunger for us is no match for the NPC above, who's either absolutely starving or just a massive fan of eating rats, a wasteland delicacy. "I'm going to eat the next f**king rat I see," is even funnier when you turn up the sound and listen to the actor's fantastic delivery.

A classic New Vegas line comes after players decide to optionally shoot an in-game statue. "What the f**k are you doing? My brother died at the Battle of Hoover Dam. You’re desecrating a war memorial," says one NPC who doesn't take the vandalism well. Instead of de-escalating the situation, the player can just double down on being a massive knob: "You're a little bi**h and your brother was, too."

Sticking with the mean guy persona, players can bully the ghoul Greeks by telling him, "Sheesh, you're one ugly sonofabitch!" Almost as endearing as robo ED-E's excited beeping. Delightful game, right?

A Fallout: New Vegas fan is trying to raise $500,000 to put the RPG’s enigmatic antihero on the Vegas orb.