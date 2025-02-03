Ex-PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida says Switch 2 "could have been a larger reveal" and "the only surprise to me was that mice thing that they showed"

Former PlayStation Studios boss Shuhei Yoshida has suggested he wasn't overly impressed with the Switch 2 reveal and hopes Nintendo has a few more tricks up its sleeve.

In an interview with MinnMax (timestamped here), Yoshida shared his reaction to Nintendo's long-awaited announcement of the Switch 2, which happened a couple of weeks ago after many months of rumors and leaks. Nintendo fully revealed the new console, as well as what looks like a brand-new Mario Kart game, but didn't anything that makes it particularly unique from the original Switch.

"I thought the Switch 2 announcement could have been a larger reveal," Yoshida said. "It turned out to be kind of a reveal or just confirmation of, yeah, you know this is Switch 2 and this is Switch 2. I was surprised there were not many surprises. The only surprise to me was that mice thing that they showed."

With a Switch 2-focused Direct coming on April 2, Nintendo definitely still has time to hit us with that classic Nintendo charm. I'm personally really hoping the new console is more than just a bigger, more powerful Switch, and it sounds like Yoshida feels the same.

"Hopefully, because it's Nintendo, they'll use it in some weird, amazing way, something that people wouldn't anticipate. I hope in the next show in the beginning of April they'll reveal something that is still hidden to us about Switch 2."

Yoshida retired from Sony in January after 31 years with the company, and he's been pretty outspoken on a variety of topics since then. Right after his retirement, he voiced his surprise at Horizon Forbidden West's sales underperformance compared to Horizon Zero Dawn, and more recently he shared his take on the failure of the PS Vita. Just a few days ago, he said a normal publisher would've canceled The Last Guardian.

If Nintendo wants Switch 2 to beat Switch 1, all it needs to do is stop pretending the Wii U wasn't its best console and bring back its most defining feature.