Dragon Quest 3 remake producer would "love" to do more HD-2D JRPG remakes, but with 9 releases in 7 years, he worries fans may get "bored" of them

The producer behind Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake would "love to consider" freshening up other entries in the JRPG series, but a few worries would need to be alleviated first.

Speaking to Bloomberg, producer Masaaki Hayasaka says that while remaking more Dragon Quest games is “something I’d love to consider," it would depend on how Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D is received and whether Square Enix feels it is overdoing it on HD-2D games.

“If we were to release too many games in succession, that would lead to people being bored of those games,” he says. “On the flipside, if there’s too much of a span between launches, that can also lead to the series not seeming as vibrant and robust anymore. It’s a sensitive topic. It’s something that even my supervisors are constantly unsure and mulling over.”

To unpack that, the Dragon Quest 3 remake will be followed by an HD-2D glow-up for the first two games. That may seem odd at a glance, but the third game is a prequel to Dragon Quest 1 and 2, so it's logical enough.

As for the rest of Square Enix's offering of HD-2D games, you've got the games that kicked the art style off in Octopath Traveler 1, 2, and Champions of the Continent alongside the likes of Triangle Strategy. You've also got others from Square Enix's back catalog that have benefited from remakes, such as Live a Live and Star Ocean: The Second Story R. All bangers, in fairness, though you can see how internal development orders for HD-2D games could spiral for here.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake is out now.

