New Dragon Age: The Veilguard patch adds quality-of-life changes and bug fixes, but more importantly, "Rook's body shape no longer changes unexpectedly"

BioWare has released patch notes for Dragon Age: The Veilguard Patch 3, and with how chuckle-inducing and silly they are, you'd almost think you were reading Baldur's Gate 3 patch notes.

EA says the patch includes "multiple quality of life changes and many bug fixes," and indeed, there are a handful of updates that should make life in Thedas just a little bit easier. For folks on PC, "arrow keys can now be bound to input mappings," and for everyone else, filters have been added to photo mode, "it is now easier to identify where an Enchantment has been applied to a companion’s equipment," and "new rings can now be compared against both equipped ring slots."

By far the most amusing lines of Patch 3 are hidden amongst a laundry list of bug fixes. You can read the full notes here, but I'd like to quickly highlight a few that made me literal LOL:

"Rook's body shape no longer changes unexpectedly after a cutscene with Emmrich"

"Adjusted an odd facial expression when Rook first meets Emmrich"

"Mage Rooks no longer shift to the right awkwardly after performing an extended dodge"

"The Grey Warden 'Recruit’s Simple Tunic' appearance no longer clips uncomfortably through Rook’s neck"

"The Mayor of D’Meta’s Crossing no longer appears in two places at once during the Lives Spared quest"

"Fixed a place in Arlathan Forest where Rook could get stuck in a drowning loop"

"Fixed instances where Rook forgot they already had the lyrium dagger and could not interact with treasure chests and altars"

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is something of a comeback moment for BioWare and EA, launching on Halloween to largely glowing reviews following much less positively received releases like Anthem and Mass Effect Andromeda. BioWare creative director John Epler recently stressed the studio's ambition for Dragon Age: The Veilguard to return to the studio's "very real strength" of character-building and storytelling and admitted its other recent projects "didn't center that strength as well as they could have."

Once you've had enough of Thedas, why not pick something new from our expertly curated list of the best RPGS?