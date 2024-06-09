Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches this fall, a full 10 years after Inquisition

The 10-year wait for Dragon Age 4 is finally coming to an end, as Dragon Age: The Veilguard is officially set to launch in fall 2024.

The news was announced as part of today's Xbox Games Showcase with a teaser trailer for The Veilguard that introduces us to the cast of companions, with some familiar faces in the mix including Varric and Scout Harding. This comes ahead of a full 15-minute gameplay reveal on June 11.

The Veilguard has been a long, tumultuous time coming. Inquisition launched in 2014, and reports have suggested that development on a sequel began way back in 2015. The game was officially announced in 2018 without a subtitle - the name Dreadwolf was revealed in 2022, but that was officially changed to The Veilguard just this month.

Further reports would go on to suggest that the RPG's development was rebooted multiple times, and a few days ago BioWare even confirmed that one of the aborted attempts included a big multiplayer focus. Now, however, The Veilguard is "straight-up single-player story goodness.'

We knew that the RPG sequel was set to launch sometime during EA's current fiscal year, meaning before April 2025, but 'fall 2024' narrows the window considerably. It's also much sooner than anyone - or at least I - could've expected, given how little of the game we've seen up to this point. Leaked gameplay footage from 2023 with a surprising resemblance to God of War has divided fans, but it seems we'll get a much deeper look at what to expect with the official reveal on June 11.

The Dragon Age series contains some of the best RPGs you can play today.