Discord is reportedly "in early talks with banks" about going public, but the company won't comment on "rumours or speculation"

News
By
published

Would you invest?

Discord
(Image credit: Discord)

Discord is reportedly in the early stages of planning to go public, but a statement from the company says "we do not comment on rumours or speculation."

According to a report by the Financial Times (as spotted by VGC), "Discord is in early talks with banks about a public listing, according to people familiar with the matter." These sources add that the company was considering going public as early as 2021, but was put on hold "due to political and market uncertainty," the FT writes.

However, since interest rates are lower now and "US president Donald Trump has laid out a more tech-friendly regulatory agenda," the plans are reportedly back in motion.

"We understand there is a lot of interest around Discord's future plans, but we do not comment on rumours or speculation," a statement given to the FT by Discordreads. "Our focus remains on delivering the best possible experience for our users and building a strong, sustainable business."

Discord was valued at $15 billion in 2021, which, for those of you who regularly use it, might sound surprising. Sure, most gamers use the service, but I barely know anyone who pays for Nitro, so I simply cannot understand how it could be worth that much.

While I enjoy Discord's integration with PC, mobile, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles because of how easy it's made it to voice chat with friends across platforms, I'm less happy about the way it's replaced online forums. These days, a lot of developers use Discord to chat to their communities and deliver updates, like a Helldivers 2 dev explaining plans for endgame progression, but I'd much rather be able to simply Google a question and find an answer on an indexed forum page rather than having to join and sift through dozens of Discord channels.

Discord also has a rival in Teamspeak, an app which recently underwent a Discord-style overhaul to try and attract more of us gamers to its app.

If you want to make use of these services, check out the best online games you can play and get your pals together in a voice chat.

See more Games News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
teamspeak ui, their competitor to discord
After years in Discord's shadow, Teamspeak is coming back with a huge Discord-style overhaul, and it's encouraging you to purge your Discord accounts
GTA 6 reveal trailer screenshot showing a young blonde woman standing near a sunny rooftop pool, wearing a white and gold bikini
Rockstar creates official Discord server and immediately gets flooded by horny Among Us fanart and demands for GTA 6
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Ubisoft "won't comment" on reports of Tencent buyout, only says it's "exploring different options" and "will inform the market if and when a transaction materializes"
XDefiant gameplay screenshot showing gunfight
Ubisoft reportedly in talks for yet more buyout consideration on the heels of another high-profile flop with XDefiant's pending shutdown
Old School RuneScape Smite collab
Old School RuneScape gets one of 2025's first Steam review bombs after survey gauges in-game ads and price hikes: "To read this review, please upgrade to the Deluxe package"
League of Legends
Amid live-service flops, Riot co-founder says player expectations are "going up," while League and Valorant thrive from the competition: "We have to calibrate constantly"
Latest in Games
Discord
Discord is reportedly "in early talks with banks" about going public, but the company won't comment on "rumours or speculation"
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors creator admits his success was “lucky” amid a wave of cheap mobile knock-offs: “For everyone else, they have to stand out among the hundreds"
WWE 2K25
WWE 2K25 DLC guide to all Season Pass wrestlers
Cities: Skylines 2
Cities: Skylines 2 on console is still delayed at least until summer as devs work on "improving performance and stability"
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 screenshot showing a group of medieval men sitting at a table with food, cheering together with wooden mugs of beer lifted high
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is getting its new 1.2 update soon, and it sounds absolutely massive as Warhorse reveals there are "34 pages of patch notes"
Doom
Doom: The Dark Ages' new cutscenes exist because of fans' unlikely obsession with the series' lore: "A Doom game that doesn’t have a story is just an arcade game”
Latest in News
Discord
Discord is reportedly "in early talks with banks" about going public, but the company won't comment on "rumours or speculation"
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors creator admits his success was “lucky” amid a wave of cheap mobile knock-offs: “For everyone else, they have to stand out among the hundreds"
Rick Hoffman in Suits
Suits star coming back for one-off appearance in LA spin-off, but there could be more if season 2 happens
The Last of Us
The Last of Us season 2 is giving a game character the Bill and Frank treatment – and he's so deep-cut you might barely remember him
Mickey 17
Robert Pattinson says he got so scared watching a horror movie that he fell asleep holding two kitchen knives: "I'm too sensitive"
Cities: Skylines 2
Cities: Skylines 2 on console is still delayed at least until summer as devs work on "improving performance and stability"
More about games
Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors creator admits his success was “lucky” amid a wave of cheap mobile knock-offs: “For everyone else, they have to stand out among the hundreds"
WWE 2K25

WWE 2K25 DLC guide to all Season Pass wrestlers
Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors creator admits his success was “lucky” amid a wave of cheap mobile knock-offs: “For everyone else, they have to stand out among the hundreds"
See more latest
Most Popular
Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors creator admits his success was “lucky” amid a wave of cheap mobile knock-offs: “For everyone else, they have to stand out among the hundreds"
Mickey 17
Robert Pattinson says he got so scared watching a horror movie that he fell asleep holding two kitchen knives: "I'm too sensitive"
Rick Hoffman in Suits
Suits star coming back for one-off appearance in LA spin-off, but there could be more if season 2 happens
Doom
Doom: The Dark Ages' new cutscenes exist because of fans' unlikely obsession with the series' lore: "A Doom game that doesn’t have a story is just an arcade game”
The Last of Us
The Last of Us season 2 is giving a game character the Bill and Frank treatment – and he's so deep-cut you might barely remember him
Star Fox
"The Nintendo way is to take it that much further": Legendary Star Fox dev says the company's philosophy was to push games past the point anybody else "would be happy with"
Game pieces from Artistry which have an art noveau style
After raising $220,000 on Kickstarter, this art history board game is ready to be the prettiest one in your collection
Noah Centineo in The Recruit season 2
Star of Netflix thriller show reveals sudden cancellation after two seasons: “Such a bummer”
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 screenshot showing a group of medieval men sitting at a table with food, cheering together with wooden mugs of beer lifted high
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is getting its new 1.2 update soon, and it sounds absolutely massive as Warhorse reveals there are "34 pages of patch notes"
Cities: Skylines 2
Cities: Skylines 2 on console is still delayed at least until summer as devs work on "improving performance and stability"