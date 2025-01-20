After years in Discord's shadow, Teamspeak is coming back with a huge Discord-style overhaul, and it's encouraging you to purge your Discord accounts

For years, Discord has been the go-to app for chatting with your friends while you game together, but Teamspeak is looking to change that.

We all like to think we're unaffected by advertising, but I've got to admit, I love it when a company gets a little cheeky and takes a dig at its competitors. Teamspeak has been posting on Twitter about its new update, which should be coming sometime within the next day or so, and as well as letting us all know about its new features, it's been telling people to delete their Discord accounts.

The company Twitter page has been posting teasers all month, and now we know why. It's getting screen share, camera sharing, 1440p streaming, multi-streaming, 60fps, and some sort of audio improvement. It's really coming for Discord and trying to offer itself up as a viable competitor designed to be perfect for chatting with your friends as you game.

In a shared screenshot of the app's new design, we see a page with a list of grouchats on the side, organized like Discord's servers and channels, as well as the various parts of the screen that can be used for different tasks. In the top right, there's a video call, bottom right has a chat window, and in the middle is a long list of games. Presumably, you can click on these to find people to chat with about the specific titles while you play.

Teamspeak is up against strong competition, though, and it knows it. Discord has become almost synonymous with online gaming. Even professionally, a lot of preview events are organized via Discord.

48 Hours remaining1440p/Source Streaming ✅Multi-Streaming ✅60 FPS ✅Audio ✅And one more thing... pic.twitter.com/jSOeZ5mtZYJanuary 19, 2025

Teamspeak has been sharing a link to Discord's support page that explains how you can cancel your Nitro subscription. Cheeky. Teamspeak seems confident you won't be needing it anymore when this new update launches.

People are joking about Discord in the replies, too. Foxyte17 shares a picture of TOny Stark smirking in his Iron Man mask with the caption, "Jarvis, uninstall Discord." 102DARKFLOWERS writes an excited all caps, "NO MORE DISCORD GUYS."

Teamspeak is egging people on, and also sharing some helpful tips. Dogtummy wants to nickname other users so they don't have to see usernames like vtuberfeet (who can blame them?) and it turns out you can already do that. I'd use that just to change every display name to people's actual name. I get so confused otherwise.

Will you be trying out Teamspeak now?

You should check out our list of all the upcoming video game release dates for 2025 and beyond to see if there's a game you want to test Teamspeak with.