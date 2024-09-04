"Things will be broken": Diablo 4 community director warns Vessel of Hatred's patch 2.0 PTR will be bumpier than usual

Diablo 4 is getting another PTR to let players run the rule of Vessel of Hatred's content, but Blizzard warns that "things will be broken," and more so than usual.

Global community development director Adam Fletcher shares on Twitter that the Diablo 4 DLC PTR is kicking off within the next day or so but is also setting expectations that things may appear a tad funky. It's a PTR, after all.

"Things will be broken," he says. "Things may not work completely as planned. This is normal as this is an early build. We expect this more with this PTR than prior ones as we have much more changing. But the feedback we receive during these tests is important."

Fletcher then adds that a known issues list will be provided, though it won't be exhaustive, so you may still stumble upon something unexpected. The list will be available when the PTR rolls out.

Blizzard has a big ol' blog going through the various system changes, quality-of-life features, and class tweaks that shape how Vessel of Hatred feels to play. In a reply to one fan, Fletcher also mentions that progression improvements will be present.

More importantly, though. WoW Head has already dug through the PTR and reckons we could get another hint to the long-elusive cow level. The website has dug up a new polearm that "reeks of manure." The cow connections are already there, though it's worth noting that a polearm was also key to unlocking Diablo 3's cow level, which, like Diablo 4's, totally doesn't exist if you ask Blizzard.

The week ahead is truly important.

Diablo 4 leads know you want a sword-and-board Paladin, but after five classic classes they wanted to go big on something new: "It's not just about rehashing old content."