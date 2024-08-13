Diablo 4 Season 5 is kicking up some deliciously broken loot and I can hear the demons shrieking out in terror from here

It looks like Diablo 4 Season 5 is open season for finding some gnarly loot, and, oh dear, I suddenly feel the pull of the action RPG way harder than before.

Diablo 4's latest season kicked off last week, introducing a new wave-based rogue-lite mode called Infernal Hordes, more Uniques, and quality-of-life tweaks. While you can get loot by all of those means, one change has long seemed king; you can now re-summon endgame bosses without having to reset their dungeons. Consider that you can chop 'em down in seconds with a broken-enough build and you've got a pretty good loot-farming strategy there, friend.

We're not so much here to discuss how people are getting their loot – though it helps – but more so what they're getting. And truly, there's something for everyone. You've got swords with enough power to make a loot piñata sob, helmets that make ability cooldowns nearly non-existent, and more. You can check out some highlights below.

How much Attack Power do you want? 🤔> YESNew Grandfather has more than 1.000% total damage with Greater Affix in #DiabloIV pic.twitter.com/ocPgm4gZHKAugust 8, 2024

The true Holy Grail of #DiabloIV How much CDR do you want ? YES pic.twitter.com/wqjxp6IyAYAugust 10, 2024

This is my best item ever in #DiabloIV... One in a million? pic.twitter.com/UVmjcqBWlbAugust 13, 2024

Naturally, plenty of what we're benefiting from is thanks to Season 4 – dubbed Loot Reborn for a reason. The changes were so plentiful and wide-reaching that they necessitated Blizzard introducing Diablo 4's first PTR, a helpful feedback forum that returned for Season 5.

The grand loot rush is, hopefully, a good sign of what's to come in the Diablo 4 DLC this year. While we've got a new class, area, and story continuation, the general mechanics of everything else should hopefully be relatively the same. We can only hope that means more good loot.

