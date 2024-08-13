Diablo 4 Season 5 is kicking up some deliciously broken loot and I can hear the demons shrieking out in terror from here
Behold, my stuff
It looks like Diablo 4 Season 5 is open season for finding some gnarly loot, and, oh dear, I suddenly feel the pull of the action RPG way harder than before.
Diablo 4's latest season kicked off last week, introducing a new wave-based rogue-lite mode called Infernal Hordes, more Uniques, and quality-of-life tweaks. While you can get loot by all of those means, one change has long seemed king; you can now re-summon endgame bosses without having to reset their dungeons. Consider that you can chop 'em down in seconds with a broken-enough build and you've got a pretty good loot-farming strategy there, friend.
We're not so much here to discuss how people are getting their loot – though it helps – but more so what they're getting. And truly, there's something for everyone. You've got swords with enough power to make a loot piñata sob, helmets that make ability cooldowns nearly non-existent, and more. You can check out some highlights below.
How much Attack Power do you want? 🤔> YESNew Grandfather has more than 1.000% total damage with Greater Affix in #DiabloIV pic.twitter.com/ocPgm4gZHKAugust 8, 2024
The true Holy Grail of #DiabloIV How much CDR do you want ? YES pic.twitter.com/wqjxp6IyAYAugust 10, 2024
This is my best item ever in #DiabloIV... One in a million? pic.twitter.com/UVmjcqBWlbAugust 13, 2024
Naturally, plenty of what we're benefiting from is thanks to Season 4 – dubbed Loot Reborn for a reason. The changes were so plentiful and wide-reaching that they necessitated Blizzard introducing Diablo 4's first PTR, a helpful feedback forum that returned for Season 5.
The grand loot rush is, hopefully, a good sign of what's to come in the Diablo 4 DLC this year. While we've got a new class, area, and story continuation, the general mechanics of everything else should hopefully be relatively the same. We can only hope that means more good loot.
Blizzard confirms a Diablo 4 Season 5 bug was dishing out millions of free XP, but says it wasn't caused by Rogues – it was the new Unique Umbracrux gone haywire.
Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.