Diablo 4 devs will "learn a whole bunch" from Vessel of Hatred feedback, and pledge to be "very reactive to the community"

Blizzard developers have revealed that player feedback surrounding the Vessel of Hatred expansion will influence the whole of Diablo 4.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ at Gamescom 2024, Diablo 4 game director Brent Gibson and systems designer Aislyn Hall spoke about Blizzard's future plans for the action RPG. "We're talking about how we look at adding content all the time," Gibson said, adding that Blizzard definitely has "intentions on continuing to expand" Diablo 4 as a whole.

"We don't have a roadmap today to share or to talk about any of that stuff, but you know, every step is just another point of learning. And once we release Vessel of Hatred, we're going to learn a whole bunch more. And that's going to have another bit of influence on the game as a whole," the Diablo 4 game director continued.

Hall, meanwhile, explained that even while developing Vessel of Hatred, Diablo 4's developers "will get ideas, or we'll think about something, like, 'oh yeah, maybe that's something we can do in the future.'" So even while expanding on the base game, Blizzard's developers are still eyeing up future improvements and additions.

"But also, like you said, as well, we're going to be very reactive to the community. We really want to listen to the community and take into account what people are saying, and once Vessel drops, you know, we're absolutely going to be looking at every as many posts as we can, and that's going to color a lot of the future stuff that you can expect," Hall added.

Elsewhere in our talk with Diablo 4's lead developers, Gibson explained that making Diablo 4's new Spiritborn came with added pressure, because it can't be defined "by a classic tabletop RPG archetype."

The Diablo 4 DLC launches later this year on October 8. As announced elsewhere at Gamescom earlier this week, Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred is introducing a new mission that sounds a lot like a raid, complete with multiplayer puzzles and matchmaking.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out our guide to everything announced at the Future Games Show at Gamescom if you missed the reveals from last night.