How to complete the Destiny 2 NES006 quest

For the Destiny 2 NES006 quest you need to get kills using different weapons and damage types, but you've also got to find the specimen in the first place. You must check the Proximity Sensor Alert during an Echoes activity, and while this isn't especially obvious or explained clearly in Destiny 2, it thankfully isn't that difficult. With the Minotaur weapon specimen in hand, you can go about completing your final bit of field research for Failsafe in Echoes Act 2. Here's the best way to go about completing the Specimen ID: NES006 quest in Destiny 2.

How to start the Destiny 2 Specimen ID NES006 quest

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Destiny 2 NES006 research specimen quest must first be found by investigating a proximity sensor alert from Failsafe, just like the Destiny 2 NES003 quest. After that, you can get on with the simple but time-consuming quest. Here's what you need to do to start NES006 and get the final specimen for Echoes Act 2:

Visit Failsafe in the HELM and collect the Proximity Sensor Alert in the Research Bays menu. Play Breach Executable or Echoes Battlegrounds and follow the proximity sensor to find the specimen. You're looking for a Vex Minotaur gun – a Torch Hammer – though it can appear in several locations across these activities, so you need to explore and keep an eye on your Proximity Sensors for any hints. I found it just before dropping into the boss fight in Battleground: Core.

(Image credit: Bungie)

Go back to Failsafe in the HELM and collect the Specimen ID: NES006 quest and start it properly. Kill enemies with Auto Rifles and Sidearms. You need to get quite a lot of kills, so I recommend blasting through Lost Sectors with the excellent Destiny 2 Aberrant Action rocket sidearm. The quest step also says bonus progress is awarded for killing Guardians, but this should be ignored for your own sanity. Kill enemies with Arc and Solar damage. This includes Arc and Solar weapons and abilities, so make sure you've got an appropriate Subclass and weapons equipped. Again, Lost Sectors are good for getting this step completed and do not try to get Guardian kills instead. Generate Orbs of Power. The quest doesn't say this but collecting Orbs of Power also contributes towards this. I advise hopping into the Vanguard Ops playlist as you'll be able to both generate plenty of Orbs and collect plenty from your fireteam. Make sure you've got some Orb-generating armor mods equipped too. Return to Failsafe in the HELM to hear her report on Specimen NES006. Place the Assimilated Torch Hammer in the display tank.

Now that Failsafe's analysis is complete and you've contained the Vex Minotaur weapon, you're done with the Specimen ID: NES006 quest and are done with Echoes Act 2 as well. The final available research upgrades (Data Format Cipher and Combat Protocol Override) are automatically unlocked for you, so you can enjoy extra rewards from Echo Chests and from killing Assimilated Demolishers, and don't forget to claim your rewards for the Research and Development VI seasonal challenge.

There are three more Specimen quests to complete during Echoes, but they won’t start becoming available until Act 3 starts on August 27.



