Demon's Souls modder creates a "demastered" edition that looks straight out of the PS1 era after being "inspired by early FromSoftware games"

A genius developer and modder has "demastered" Demon's Souls after being inspired by the original PlayStation console and its FromSoftware titles.

Morgan, known on Nexus Mods as "thegreatgramcracker," is behind the nostalgia-inducing little mod, and boy is it something impressive. "This mod for Demon's Souls changes all visuals in the game to be inspired by early FromSoftware games such as Shadow Tower on the PS1," he explains in a post showcasing the demastered edition of Demon's Souls, complete with custom-made PlayStation box art.

DEMON'S SOULS DEMASTERED RELEASEThis mod for Demon's Souls changes all visuals in the game to be inspired by early FromSoftware games such as Shadow Tower on the PS1! Included is a PSX shader, low quality textures, Pixel Art Loading Screens, and much more! pic.twitter.com/dP7SPpjclqNovember 1, 2024

His post continues, highlighting some of the mod's qualities: "Included is a PSX shader, low quality textures, Pixel Art Loading Screens, and much more!" Attached to Morgan's text is also a trailer-style video featuring clips of the mod in action, from its gameplay to its stylized loading screens. It's honestly stunning, serving as a charming reminder of some of the best retro games of all time - and I'm not the only one who thinks so, either.

"This is rad as hell," reads one comment on Morgan's post. "I'm gonna need this ASAP," says another fan in response to the mod's trailer. After having "spent the past 8 months working on this," I'm sure the creator is happy to see our shared excitement - now if you'll excuse me, I have a mod to download. If you're also interested in exploring the demastered mod yourself, you can download it now via Nexus Mods for free.

