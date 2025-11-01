Keanu Reeves wants to find a way to play Cyberpunk 2077's Johnny Silverhand again, so series creator Mike Pondsmith quips "I have ways to do that, Keanu, contact me"

Keanu Reeves has been open about wanting to come back to the series as Cyberpunk 2077's (only sometimes) loveable rockstar/corporate resistance fighter, despite Johnny Silverhand already being long dead by the time the first game's events kick off. And, now, the series' creator has said he has "ways to do that" - probably not one involving a parasitic neuro chip, this time.

In a stream hosted by CD Projekt Red featuring the TTRP Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith, the series maestro begun gushing about the game's celebrity actors, and he's just as into the idea of Silverhand returning to the ongoing story as Keanu himself is.

"Not that long ago, I saw that Keanu would like to find a way to come back from the dead and play Johnny again," he said. "I have ways to do that, Keanu, contact me."

Silverhand's return becomes a bit tricky considering, again, he's already been physically dead for decades, and the multiple endings of Cyberpunk 2077 makes his fate even murkier. Perhaps he's still kicking around beyond the Blackwall as an AI, but that risks canonizing an ending that was previously down to player choice.

"Let me get this straight. You got Keanu Reeves, then you get Idris Elba," Pondsmith added before offering another job out to another actor. "What's next?Scarlet Johansson?... Scarlet, you know, I have roles for you. You can do anything."

"But, seriously, two things hit me. One, they worked really well for the characters. Two, they were people, actors, who wanted to play those characters so they immersed themselves in it," he said, which probably explains why he's so open to Keanu coming back in Cyberpunk 2, currently in development.

