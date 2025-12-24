Cyberpunk 2077's massive 75% discount on Switch 2 was meant for The Witcher 3, CD Projekt confirms, but you get to keep the RPG if you managed to pick it up

After Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition mistakenly got a massive discount on Switch 2, CD Projekt Red has confirmed the mistake but is still honoring the purchases made.

Earlier this week, it seemed like CD Projekt Red had delivered an early Christmas present (or a last day of Hanukkah gift) when on December 22 the Nintendo Switch eShop displayed that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition on Switch 2 was on sale for $17.49 . While it's not uncommon to see the game on a heavy sale on other platforms, the Nintendo Switch 2 edition is only six months old and usually sells for $70, so it was a shocker, even weirder when people noticed that the much older The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch was $34.49.

And despite a press release saying otherwise, CD Projekt took to BlueSky to confirm that "The discounts for Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition displayed on Nintendo Switch 2 eShop in the Americas on December 22, 2025 were incorrect." saying that it was "a result of an error we made when submitting the discount."

The discounts for Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition displayed on Nintendo Switch 2 eShop in the Americas on December 22, 2025 were incorrect. The situation is a result of an error we made when submitting the discount. [1/2] — @cdprojektred.com (@cdprojektred.com.bsky.social) 2025-12-24T10:23:52.659Z

When you look at the original discounts, Witcher 3 had a 42% discount while Cyberpunk had a 75% discount, and looking at the store pages now, those percentages have been swapped. So it looks like a case of submitting the wrong discounts for each game. However, if you're one of the lucky few who did manage to grab Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 at the $17.49 price point, CD Projekt is honoring those purchases, so congrats, you got the game at a massive deal and get to keep it.

