REPO is adding cosmetics, and they can only be unlocked by playing the dang game: "If you happen to love microtransactions, I'm going to disappoint you deeply"

"There will be no microtransactions"

REPO developer semiwork is preparing another chunky update for the hit co-op horror game, answering an old and loud fan request with a fleet of cosmetics that will be proudly microtransaction-free.

"For this upcoming update, we are going to be adding cosmetics to REPO," semiwork explains in a new video "leaking" the next update, before swiftly adding that "we are very keen on making it a good and fun system that makes sense inside the REPO universe and the game design."

