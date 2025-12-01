REPO is adding cosmetics, and they can only be unlocked by playing the dang game: "If you happen to love microtransactions, I'm going to disappoint you deeply"
By Austin Wood published
"There will be no microtransactions"
REPO developer semiwork is preparing another chunky update for the hit co-op horror game, answering an old and loud fan request with a fleet of cosmetics that will be proudly microtransaction-free.
"For this upcoming update, we are going to be adding cosmetics to REPO," semiwork explains in a new video "leaking" the next update, before swiftly adding that "we are very keen on making it a good and fun system that makes sense inside the REPO universe and the game design."
