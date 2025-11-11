REPO dev semiwork is going dark for a little bit after a "crazy" October leading up to the big monster update: "We'll be back very, very soon"
"My brain is a bit mushy"
Repo developer semiwork, and particularly the bearded host that's been pumping out video updates all through October, is tired. In a brief and notably not silly video update, Pontus said the Repo team is getting ready to start planning out its next update, but first, they're gonna take a short break from posting, which is pretty much always a good thing to do.
"With the monster update now out, we are sort of preparing to sit down and decide upon what the next update should be all about, but of course we want you guys' opinion, so please left a comment below and tell us what you want to see in the next update, and we'll look at the comments and take that into consideration," Pontus said.
"Lastly, we have fed you guys with a lot of videos and a lot of ping announcements during October, and frankly, my brain is a bit mushy, so these videos will take a little break from posting, and we'll be back very, very soon," he added.
"October was crazy!" reads an on-screen banner.
Semiwork is justified and wanting to take a little breather before starting work on a follow-up to the huge monster update, which added 10 all-new and decidedly messed up monsters as well as whole new mechanics like overcharge and "tumble-grab," which I'll remind you technically lets you twerk enemies to death. It's a big one, and semiwork is still a very small team, although I doubt it'll be very long before they're back to their regular antics.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
