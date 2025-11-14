Co-op horror game REPO gets a new arachnophobia setting as devs say "sorry" to the spider haters, plus plenty of new bug fixes and balance changes

REPO has just released its v0.3.1 patch, with the highlight being the addition of arachnophobia settings, in which the team writes a cute "sorry!" for not including them sooner. However, there aren't just new additions for the spider-averse, as a number of new bug fixes and balance challenges have also been included.

A change all players will benefit from is that the grab control is now toggleable, meaning that you won't automatically drop items as soon as you open the menu. Some enemies have also been rebalanced. Bella now only attacks for half as long and will only ring her bell if she can reach the player, for instance. She will also despawn if she gets stuck, meaning that she won't be flailing in the same place for the rest of the game.

Another enemy that has experienced balance and bug fixes is Loom. She is less likely to give up while chasing you, meaning you have to keep your guard up for longer. However, she can also no longer snag you through doors – so, you win some, you lose some.

Other big changes include fixing game freezes while levels are loading, and allowing you to always be able to immediately pick up an item after you unequip one. The developer has also made improvements so that you are less likely to receive a Client Time Out.

If you want to learn more about the latest changes, check out the full REPO v0.3.1 patch notes on Steam.

REPO dev semiwork is going dark for a little bit after a "crazy" October leading up to the big monster update: "We'll be back very, very soon"