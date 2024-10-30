Microsoft says Black Ops 6 is the "biggest Call of Duty release ever" as Activision meets its goal to reach "as many players as possible wherever they are, however they play"

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the long-running FPS series' biggest three-day opening weekend ever, Microsoft and Activision have revealed.

In a press release, Microsoft said Black Ops 6 is "the biggest Call of Duty release ever" going by total players, hours played, and matches played. For some reason, the publisher is staying hush about specific numbers, so we don't actually know how many players there were, how many hour were played, or how many matches were played, but apparently it's more than ever before.

"Last week’s launch of Black Ops 6 was the biggest Call of Duty release ever, setting a record for day one players, as well as Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. "Unit sales on PlayStation and Steam were also up over 60 percent year-over-year."

There does seem to be a vibe shift around the launch of Black Ops 6, with reviews and player impressions being generally more uniformly positive than we've come to expect from Call of Duty. Our own Black Ops 6 review awarded the game a respectable 4/5 stars and called it "both a return to form and a great entry point for new or lapsed players." The campaign, in particular, has been given a lot of praise, but we're also having quite a lot of 2010-style fun with the new Zombies mode.

On the Activision side, Call of Duty series GM Matt Cox said the original goal for Black Ops 6 was to "bring this great game to as many players as possible wherever they are, however they play," seemingly referencing Microsoft's multiplatform strategy.

"Black Ops 6 is an amazing game, and the response from the Call of Duty community has been incredible," Cox said. "This is only the beginning. Nuketown is only days away and Season 1 is right around the corner. We’re just getting started."

While we wait for that, why not check out our guide to the best assault rifles in Black Ops 6?