136,000 Call of Duty accounts have gotten banned since ranked launched for Black Ops 6: "We’re not slowing down in our mission to shut down cheaters"
More anti-cheat updates are coming in Season 2
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is barreling towards the launch of Season 2, and ahead of that the devs are taking a moment to update the community on what's going on with anti-cheat. In short, well over 100,000 accounts have been banned since ranked mode was introduced, and the devs are working to make further anti-cheat improvements in Season 2 and beyond.
There have been "over 136,000 Ranked Play account bans since the mode launched," according to a new blog post. Notably, these are indeed account bans - the devs say they're not making use of IP bans "because they tend to take action against entire groups within a range that aren’t problematic. For example, a college campus or internet café would be swept up in an IP-based ban wave when only a single machine was targeted."
The devs note that they've implemented "new detection and warning systems for Spam Reporting," but say that spam reports don't actually work against targeted users because "our system does not consider more than one single report from a player versus another." That is, of course, "despite what cheat developers are telling players when they try to sell their illegal software."
In Season 2, which launches January 28, the devs are planning a "major" update to the kernel-level anti-cheat driver that's already live in-game. This will come alongside improvements to "detections and systems" both client-side and server-side. Sometime past the release of Season 3, the devs also plan to launch a "multitude of new tech" including a "brand-new system" aimed at separating legit players from cheaters.
"We’re not slowing down in our mission to shut down cheaters whose only mission is to ruin the fun for everyone else," the blog continues, "and we’re confident that the combination of the updates above, as well as ongoing improvements to our detection systems and Activision’s continued legal actions against illegal cheat sellers, will provide a demonstrably healthier gameplay experience going forward."
Looking for the best Black Ops 6 guns and loadouts? We've got you covered.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reportedly surpasses Red Dead Redemption 2's huge development costs, with a massive $700 million budget
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 makes headshots deadlier while cutting back on weapon sway and recoil: "We will be keeping a close eye on sniper balance after this change"