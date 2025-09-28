Gearbox Software unveils the first Borderlands 4 DLC Vault Hunter, coming in early 2026 alongside some story expansions for the FPS

Gearbox Software has officially shown off the first post-launch playable character coming to Borderlands 4 called C4SH, and he kind of looks like the love child of a random cowboy and the Grim Reaper.

Revealed during Tokyo Game Show 2025, C4SH will be included in the game's first story pack, Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, set to come out early next year. There's no word yet as to how much the DLC might cost individually, but for now, it's also included in the game's Super Deluxe Edition. Here's a little teaser.

Borderlands 4 - Vault Hunter Teaser: C4SH - YouTube Watch On

"A roll of the dice, a flip of a card, a spin of the bullets in a chamber—these are among the random chances that fascinate C4SH, the first of two new Vault Hunters coming to Borderlands 4," the video's description reads. "This Story Pack is one of many additions outlined in our Post-Launch Roadmap, and features multiple main and side missions set in a new zone of Kairos, the brand-new Vault Hunter C4SH, new gear to earn, and a bunch of new cosmetics to collect."

Borderlands 4 creative director Graeme Timmins jumped on social media to say "I love this guy’s kit and can’t wait to share more!"

Elsewhere, Gearbox recently said it had "too many Vault Hunter buffs" in the pipeline, so it's aiming to release another update in the coming week.

Gearbox knows some Borderlands 4 players "are experiencing reduced stability" after the new update, but says "stuttering issues should resolve over time" and just tough it out for 15 minutes and see if it goes away