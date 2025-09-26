Gearbox knows some Borderlands 4 players "are experiencing reduced stability" after the new update, but says "stuttering issues should resolve over time" and just tough it out for 15 minutes and see if it goes away

Borderlands 4 got a chunky new patch today that added a console FOV slider and performance tweaks, but Gearbox says it's receiving complaints about stability and has some advice for those players.

Despite the critical success of Borderlands 4, players far and wide have been griping about performance issues, particularly on PC, since the game's launch. Today's update was partially intended as yet another measure to address some of those problems, but as PC Gamer reports, apparently it just made them worse for some people.

You don't have to spend a long time in Borderlands communities on Steam, Reddit, and X to find reports from players seeing a reduction in frame rate and increase in stuttering after today's update, which was enough to get a response from Gearbox, who wrote on X:

"We've received reports that some players are experiencing reduced stability after downloading today's update."

Gearbox advised, "stuttering issues should resolve over time as the shaders continue to compile in the background while playing. If you're still experiencing issues after 15 minutes of continuous play, you can also clear your shader cache via your video card manufacturer's approved method."

Of course, since Gearbox seems to be referencing PC gamers specifically here, there's about a million variables at play that could be entirely hardware-related, but personally, 15 minutes seems like a long time to have to deal with stuttering and frame rate dips depending on the intensity.

Regardless, Gearbox says "if you continue to experience issues," just submit a support ticket here and they'll help you troubleshoot.

