Director of critically panned game adaptions clowns on Borderlands movie's $90m flop, only to cancel his next game adaption after crowdfunding just $850

Last month, controversial director Uwe Boll - best known for a string of not-great-at-best video game movie adaptations - took aim at the Borderlands movie's commercial failure. Unfortunately for Boll, what went around has come around, as he's been forced to cancel the crowdfund for his new movie after drawing in just $850 of his $2.5 million goal.

After the Borderlands movie made just $8.8 million against its $110+ million budget during its opening weekend, Boll - who has secured multiple Golden Raspberry nominations for his video game adaptations - decided to gloat. "My movies were rated R and made more money than this," he said on social media (via PC Gamer ), noting Borderlands' drop from an R rating to PG-13 .

Putting aside the fact that Borderlands scraped to nearly $30 million by the time it left theaters and that none of Boll's movies have had that kind of turnaround, it seems that the Postal director might have been a bit premature in his mockery. Last week, he kicked off a crowdfunding campaign to raise $2.5 million for a sequel to his 2007 Golden Raspberry winner Postal, which grossed less than $150,000 worldwide. That film was based on the Postal games, the most recent of which is currently sitting on a rating of 30 on Metacritic.

That crowdfunding campaign was, to be clear, an abject failure, raising just $850 from 16 backers before it was canned. At time of writing, the campaign's title simply reads "cancelled all pledges refunded we had no choice," and is accompanied by a video of Boll saying that it "was just not worth it." Boll seems to think he might still make Postal 2 if he can find the money somewhere else, but it's pretty clear that the community support he was hoping for wasn't really there. Hey, at least Randy Pitchford has Borderlands 4 to fall back on.

