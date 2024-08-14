A Borderlands fan with "16,000 hours worth" of series knowledge reckons the movie has a plot hole involving Zane from Borderlands 3

The Borderlands movie seems to have a plot hole, mentioning an ability that isn't featured in the game series until Borderlands 3.

If you didn't already know, the Borderlands movie actually functions as a prequel to the Gearbox games, taking place years before the original Borderlands. So, then, it's natural to assume that the movie itself takes place well before Borderlands 3's Zane eventually shows up on the scene.

One Borderlands fan has realized that this contradicts a moment in the new movie. In the screenshots just below, you'll notice that the weapon's description mentions the 'Digi-Clone' ability, which is an early move for Zane that lets the character produce a holographic double of himself that shoots at enemies, and that he can also switch places with.

But if Zane doesn't feature in the Borderlands series until Borderlands 3, why does a weapon in a prequel movie mention an ability that's only available exclusively for him? That's what the fan below is wondering, at least, as they're bringing a frankly ludicrous amount of hours in the Borderlands universe to bear. That's "16,000 hours of Borderlands knowledge," to be precise.

I am currently compiling every single sin that this movie has commited to Borderlands but here is my favorite one so far.There is a scene that showcases a gun being sold by a marcus machine which seems like a nice touch but if you look close you will notice that it has the text… pic.twitter.com/DqmAaufJ6OAugust 13, 2024

Now, one could naturally make an argument that Zane does exist years before the events of Borderlands 3 - his brother, Baron Flynt, is in the first Borderlands game, after all. To be fair, the original Twitter user admits that this is all a "bit nitpicky," but that hasn't stopped them from "compiling every single sin" committed by the Borderlands movie, in their eyes.

It hasn't been a smooth start for the Gearbox movie adaptation. Early reactions called the Borderlands movie "uninspired" and a "disaster," and that was before it debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a wild 0% approval rating from critics. Over $100 million has been spent on this movie, which might explain why Gearbox's CEO has been tweeting through it.

