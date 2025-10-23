New HeroQuest expansion is all about old-school wizards, and I'm living for the '90s vibe of it all

There's something special about old-school fantasy board games, and the latest HeroQuest expansion is bringing that aesthetic back in 2026.

Announced at major tabletop convention Essen Spiel, HeroQuest Wizards of Morcar is a quest pack for the latest edition and offers 10 missions, a "skill acquisition system," and more miniatures than you could fit in a dungeon. It's up for pre-order now at Amazon ahead of a March 1, 2026 release date, so you can put it on your wishlist nice and early if you're a fan of the best board games.

This add-on challenges players to "venture to the Northern Dread Wastes and stop Zargon from unlocking the legendary magic of 1,000 Dread Sorcerers." It reimagines a 1991 expansion of the same name, but this updated version introduces five additional quests alongside the original five. In addition, it shakes up gameplay by allowing characters to visit Hopekin’s Rest and acquire "Boons of Heroism."

Besides models of the land's most dangerous magic users, this box also features a ton of other miniatures. Spell effects, a minotaur, walking statues, mercenaries, and a female version of the core box's Wizard hero are included too.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Avalon Hill) (Image credit: Avalon Hill) (Image credit: Avalon Hill)

It's not the only project developer Avalon Hill revealed at Essen either – it also pulled back the curtain on Market Fresh, a tile-placement game designed by award-winners Michael Kiesling and Wolfgang Kramer. It'll launch in January, 2026. This one tasks you with creating the best stall by "stacking produce crates in your shopfront, maximizing your stock, and shutting competitors out of the market along the way."

(Image credit: Avalon Hill)

Unfortunately, we don't have pre-order information on Market Fresh just yet. However, it'll probably be up for grabs soon considering that its launch window is only a couple of months away.

Because Essen is one of the year's biggest events for tabletop gaming, expect plenty more reveals before the convention is done. I'll be right there with you looking out for them, so swing back later to see what else is happening in the world of board games.

