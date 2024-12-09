Best Buy's holiday sale has PS5 games down to their lowest prices yet

Best Buy is getting into the festive spirit this week, with holiday sales continuing some of the biggest price drops I've seen on PS5 games to date. Between oldies like God of War and The Last of Us and new 2024 blockbusters like Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Astro Bot, there are plenty of discounts up for grabs right now.

Most of these savings were first spotted over Black Friday, but where some retailers have hiked their prices back up since the sale ended last week the big yellow label is still holding on. That means you'll find big-name releases sitting as low as $29.99 - but I've picked out five PS5 deals that top the rest this week.

Yes, some of last month's offers are now off the table. Silent Hill hasn't quite made it back down to $30 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has jumped back to full MSRP. That means I don't know how long these holiday sales will last at Best Buy - if you spot a price you like, I'd jump in sooner rather than later. You'll find all my top picks from this week's PS5 deals just below.

God of War Ragnarök | $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - God of War Ragnarök is back down to its lowest price yet at Best Buy, with the retailer shaving a massive $40 off the final cost. This is an older title now, but if you're yet to dive into the God of War sequel now's the time to take the leap. Buy it if: ✅ You've played the 2018 game

✅ You like hack n slash

✅ You want puzzle action as well Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer shooters Price check: Walmart: $30 | Amazon: $46.95

The Last of Us Part 1 | $69.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - The Last of Us Part 1 has also dropped back down to a record-low at Best Buy, with this year's holiday sales offering a $29.99 sale price on the remaster. Whether you've played the original PS3 version (or the PS4 version) or not, this is a must-see. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original release

✅ You like story-driven games

✅ You liked the show Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't need that PS5 coat of paint Price check: Walmart: $29.99 | Amazon: $64.99

Marvel Spider-Man 2 | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Before November, Spider-Man 2 had only ever dropped to $49.99 over the course of the year - and that was an exceedingly rare offer. Best Buy's Christmas sales have the latest release down to a record-low $39.99 this week - perfect for anyone itching to web-sling back into the streets of New York. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original

✅ You've played Miles Morales

✅ You like superhero combat Don't buy it if: ❌ You haven't played Miles Morales yet Price check: Walmart: $59.98 | Amazon: $64.99

Dragon Age: The Veilguard | $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Dragon Age: The Veilguard took its first ever price cut over Black Friday and that same $20 discount is still available in Best Buy's holiday sales. You'll find a $49.99 sales price here, a fantastic result for anyone previously holding off on the 2024 blockbuster. Buy it if: ✅ You've been waiting since Inquisition

✅ You like a good action RPG

✅ You want more lore Don't buy it if: ❌ Combat range is the most important factor Price check: Amazon: $49.99 | Walmart: $49.99

Astro Bot | $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - This is one of my personal picks for game of the year - Astro Bot is some of the most fun I've had platforming in a long time, and it's a true return to classic PlayStation vibes. Since launching in September, price cuts have been hard to come by - but Black Friday sorted that out with this $10 discount. Best Buy still has the $49.99 sales price up for grabs in its holiday sales this week. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed Astro's Playroom

✅ You like classic platforming

✅ You enjoy collecting Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a strong platforming challenge Price check: Amazon: $49.99 | Walmart: $49.99

How long will Best Buy holiday sales last?

Best Buy's current holiday sale is slated to end on December 25, but those discounts often roll into After Christmas sales pretty quickly afterwards. Still, with a number of games heading back up the price scale at other retailers (and some even climbing at Best Buy itself), I wouldn't wait much longer. That's especially true considering these are all physical copies - if you're gifting, it's worth heading to checkout within the next week to guarantee delivery in time for the big day.

I tend to see these annual holiday sales running until the start of the next year. Retailers will extend some of their Black Friday prices into December, driving up momentum for the festive period, before offering a smaller selection of deals after Christmas Day. The final days of these offers tend to sit between December 29 and January 1, when stores really do close out sales.

