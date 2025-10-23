"So much for realistic and grounded": New Battlefield 6 outfits under fire by some FPS players for being too "flashy," with annoyed fans dubbing the overly colorful cosmetics "meme skins"

Battlefield 6 has unveiled the skins arriving in Season 1, and some are already complaining they are too unrealistic, while others argue it's really not that bad.

Battlefield 6 producers previously stressed that it's "really important to us" that cosmetics "feel grounded," and by extension basically assured that the FPS game would not to add wacky skins like its contemporaries after Call of Duty went full Fortnite with the likes of American Dad and Beavis and Butthead skins arriving in the game. Battlefield 6 Season 1 is kicking off next week, and the developers have shown off the skins arriving in season, but now that the first set of camos have arrived in the game, people are already upset that some of them are too wild.

One look at the Battlefield subreddit shows a ton of posts of people talking about how the skins are no longer "grounded" with some creating their own edited versions . One user asks "what are these meme skins?" while pointing out that they look like paintball outfits, as another says: "So much for realistic and grounded."

The problem being that some of the skins arriving have bright colors that don't exactly scream realistic military uniforms. One blue skin in particular is catching flak due to its garish colors and silly teeth design on the mask. Over on Twitter, others reckon the complaints are an overreaction, as the skins are still military-themed despite their colors, and there are some that are still pretty grounded. Another Twitter user reckons "Battlefield fans just hate any sort of color whatsoever in their game."

Meanwhile, one on the side of these skins being bad asks the defining question of our time, "why do you want to dress as a blue crayola[?]"

I see the Battlefield 6 skin discourse has started. While I agree with not having wacky skins in the game, these really are not THAT bad.The reality is that no one is going to buy the Battle Pass en masse for a bunch of dogshit dessert camo skins... Sorry, but they are just… pic.twitter.com/tt7I92cqR6October 22, 2025

Granted, from watching other games, I don't really think muted skins are a big draw in the battle pass format. I don't feel like these skins are particularly good looking, but it feels like a solid middle ground between regular military camo and how over-the-top designs in other games will be (but then again, I don't see the point in skins for a first-person game where you won't see it 90% of the time, anyway). If I've learned anything from years of playing online shooters, people love flashy, garish stuff to show off with, like COD's golden guns going as far back as the original Modern Warfare.

But ultimately the choice now is for players to vote with their wallets. If EA notices the battle pass doing well and these skins getting tons of use, the "flashy" skins will undoubtedly continue, but if faced with total rejection from the community, future passes will likely tone it down somewhat.

