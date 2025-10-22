Battlefield 6 Season 1 is a compelling free content drop that should see the FPS through the disruptive release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

After accruing seven million sales in three days, Battlefield 6 secured the biggest launch in the series' long history . It's one of the most popular first-person shooters of the year, working to not only revitalise a franchise thought to be stuck on life support but offer some very real competition to Call of Duty too. So perhaps the question should never have been whether Battlefield Studios would stick the October 10 landing, but rather whether the developer has the vision to maintain success long beyond launch.

In a sense, the first real test of Battlefield 6's longevity arrives on October 28. That's when Battlefield 6 Season 1 is set to commence, a six week offensive which folds two new maps, two new modes, and a smattering of fresh weapons, attachments, and vehicles into the mix. Honestly, it's a compelling statement of intent – one which ensures the shooter has solid content drops locked and loaded as it attempts to retain its playerbase against the launches of Arc Raiders (October 30), Black Ops 7 (November 14), and Escape from Tarkov (November 15) across the same period.

I dove into an early preview of the Battlefield 6 Season 1 offering last night and there are plenty of positives here. It's difficult in this sort of condensed playtest to really get a sense of how new weapons and attachments are ultimately going to impact the underlying balance, but Battlefield Studios has been smart to address concerns over progression speed in advance of inflating the arsenal any further.

Back to the Battlefield

I'm going to focus on what really caught my attention. First up is Blackwell Fields, a large-scale map set across a recommissioned American air base in the California badlands. It looks absolutely stunning, offering a sort of flair and visual diversification that wasn't all that present in the launch rotation. At first blush, Blackwell Fields is a little intimidating with its exceptionally open terrain and long, clear sightlines. Any fears that Blackwell Fields would be a Liberation Peak repeat – where every horizon is punctuated with glittering scopes – can be put to rest, as the map does a good job of funnelling players into tight engagements around swinging Pumpjacks and torn cover.

The scope of this space necessitates clear coordination, moving between objective points either inside of land vehicles or alongside them for cover. This naturally pulls players away from the Recon class and towards Engineer, which are vitally important here with such an oversized reliance on machinery; so too is Support, where combat medics are key to keeping squads from long respawn walks across the desert. I can quite easily see this becoming a new favorite, at least until 'Winter Offensive' brings a snowy aesthetic to Empire State on December 9.

Blackwell Fields lands October 28 as part of the first wave of Season 1 content, alongside Strikepoint – a 4v4 mode where squads go at each other over a central objective with only one life to spare. I'm still not totally sold on Battlefield 6 in its smaller, more intensive modes – largely due to the pretty speed TTK – and Strikepoint hasn't done anything to assuage that just yet. I have a similar (albeit not quite as drastic) concern with Sabotage, which arrives in the second wave on November 18. This 8v8 mode has a lot of potential, asking one set of two squads to defend ordnance at two objective points while an opposite force rushes in to destroy them in a highly-condensed playspace.

When Strikepoint finds its rhythm, it feels exceptionally fresh. There's a buoyancy to the back and forth between opposing squads, with quick engagement times and clear achievable objectives. It's often fun, and I could see myself gravitating towards the mode when I need a break from Escalation and Conquest but aren't otherwise interested in diving into Team Deathmatch or Search & Destroy. I did encounter an interesting issue with Strikepoint (and I was on both ends of this, before y'all start claiming skill issue) where it's possible to wipe all opposing players and then speed the frontline towards the spawn area.

Strikepoint plays out in very narrow, oblong-shaped map zones, which means you effectively have one route out of the respawn area, a threshold which is near impossible to cross when you have eight players effectively holding a single line of fire. Perhaps this won't be a problem in a couple of weeks when the mode lands, with Battlefield Studios still working on balance, but it was notable how quickly Strikepoint could tumble into a frustrating cycle in almost an instant.

There's plenty more, of course. I'm keen to spend some more time on the Eastwood map come November 18, which feels like a good mid-sized spot with a bright visual palette. I'm eager to see how Battle Pickups – a returning feature, powerful weaponry with limited ammo available directly on maps – change the composition of firefights, and alter some already familiar rhythms. Which is all to say that Battlefield Studios is setting itself up for success with Season 1, a compelling and varied package that gives us an early indication of how Battlefield 6 will expand its foundations in the future.