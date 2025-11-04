Battlefield 6 lead confirms aim assist is getting nerfed, but the 25% recoil reduction is staying for now: "The stickiness straight up kills you if there's multiple enemies"

If you're one of the Battlefield 6 players who've had problems with the aim assist, good news - it's getting toned down. A nerf is being deployed to make aiming easier, after consistent complaints the assistance did the opposite.

Details of the change come from Matthew Nickerson, the console and controller design lead at EA, who revealed that the aim assistance is going to be dialed down. "Far less stickiness so it does not create that rotational persistence that is currently live," he explains on Twitter. "Consistent slow down, no ramp."

The 25% recoil on controllers isn't getting reduced just yet, as it's a different system, but there'll be more fine-tuning when newer tech is rolled out. So far, fans of Battlefield 6 have been highly receptive to this news.

"Feels terrible to aim right now, you have to fight the aim assist. I've turned aim assist slowdown all the way down but it still doesn't feel natural, hoping this fixes that," says one player on Twitter.

"This is great to hear. I also agree that the recoil reduction is kinda insane for good controller players," Huskerrs, an FPS-focused esports player and streamer, said in reply to Nickerson. "This sounds like it's gonna make it much easier to aim on controller. The stickiness straight up kills you if there are multiple enemies on screen," another fan adds.

No timeline is provided for these changes, but it appears we can expect them in the near future. Numerous changes have been made to Battlefield 6 since launch, including XP caps and a new casual mode to help progression and stop people from exploiting bot farms in Portal. Gradually, the FPS is becoming the ideal experience.

